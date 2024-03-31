Katchatheevu issue: Amit Shah says Cong against India's unity, integrity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress over a media report which suggested that Indira Gandhi's government gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, saying it reflected that the party is against the unity and integrity of India.

According to the media report, which is based on an RTI reply obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 had handed over the 1.9 square km island located at Palk Strait, 20 km from Indian shore, to Sri Lanka.

''Slow claps for Congress! They willingly gave up #Katchatheevu and had no regrets about it either. Sometimes an MP of the Congress speaks about dividing the nation and sometimes they denigrate Indian culture and traditions. This shows that they are against the unity and integrity of India. They only want to divide or break our nation,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The media report also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Sri Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.

