Katchatheevu issue: Amit Shah says Cong against India's unity, integrity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress over a media report which suggested that Indira Gandhis government gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, saying it reflected that the party is against the unity and integrity of India.According to the media report, which is based on an RTI reply obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 had handed over the 1.9 square km island located at Palk Strait, 20 km from Indian shore, to Sri Lanka.Slow claps for Congress
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress over a media report which suggested that Indira Gandhi's government gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, saying it reflected that the party is against the unity and integrity of India.
According to the media report, which is based on an RTI reply obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 had handed over the 1.9 square km island located at Palk Strait, 20 km from Indian shore, to Sri Lanka.
''Slow claps for Congress! They willingly gave up #Katchatheevu and had no regrets about it either. Sometimes an MP of the Congress speaks about dividing the nation and sometimes they denigrate Indian culture and traditions. This shows that they are against the unity and integrity of India. They only want to divide or break our nation,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.
The media report also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Sri Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After failed BSP experiment in 2019, SP pins hope on Congress tie-up to stop BJP juggernaut in UP
BJP targets Congress LS candidates in Chhattisgarh through cartoons on social media
Congress-led UDF looks to repeat its 2019 LS poll performance in Kerala
Chhattisgarh: BJP's strong foothold in regions makes it uphill task for Congress
Gujarat: BJP faces Congress-AAP combine in Lok Sabha polls