Jharkhand: FIR lodged against BJP MP for 'usurping medical college fraudulently'

An FIR has been lodged against BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, his wife, and others for allegedly usurping a private medical college and hospital in Deoghar district through fraudulent means, police said on Sunday.

Dubey, who is contesting from the seat again in this election, asserted that if allegations brought against him were proven, he would quit politics.

The FIR was lodged with Jasidih police station in Deoghar district by one Shiv Dutt Sharma, who alleged that Dubey and his wife, through Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust linked to them, usurped his hospital through auctioning by misappropriating his institution-related documents.

Sharma, in the FIR, said that he had taken a loan of Rs 93 crore for the medical college and hospital but after failure to get the institution approved by the Medical Council of India, his loan amount was declared a non-performing asset by the bank.

He alleged that Dubey had taken Rs 20 lakh from him and promised to find a partner to bail him out of the financial crisis but instead worked for putting it up for auction in December last year, with Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust being the sole bidder.

The Paritran Medical College and Hospital has been constructed but is not functional.

''An FIR was lodged against seven persons, including Godda MP and his wife, on Saturday regarding a medical college and hospital and a trust,'' police station in-charge Ravi Thakur said, adding a probe would soon be launched to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

Reacting to the FIR, Dubey wrote on X, ''This is the 44th case against me after the formation of Congress @INCIndia and JMM government in Jharkhand.'' ''If Jharkhand Police proves this (allegations), I will quit politics. This medical college was purchased in the auction of DRT court. Jharkhand High Court has approved it. I am not its trustee. I am a soldier of the BJP,'' he added.

Earlier, Jharkhand Congress wrote on X, ''FIR registered against BJP candidate @nishikant_dubey for grabbing medical college worth crores, case registered in Jasidih police station.''

