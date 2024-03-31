AAP workers attend INDIA bloc rally in large numbers at Ramlila Maidan

AAP workers and supporters attended the INDIA bloc rally in large numbers at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, many of them wearing yellow-coloured T-shirts with ''Mai bhi Kejriwal" and ''Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal'' printed on them.

Top INDIA bloc leaders gathered at the Ramlila Maidan here to express solidarity with arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and urged people to vote out the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls to ''save democracy and the Constitution''.

''Arvind Kejriwal who always talks about education, providing free electricity, free bus services for women has been sent behind the bars," said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP worker Kewal Singh, a resident of Taran Taran village. He was dressed up as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the rally.

''The rally is being organised to end dictatorship and save democracy,'' said Kulwinder Singh, an AAP worker from Delhi.

Many party workers from Punjab and Delhi reached the Ramlila Ground with conch shells ('shankha') and dhols.

''In our culture we blow the 'shankha' to keep negative energy away. We are blowing 'shankha' to keep negative people away from Arvind Kejriwal. He is someone who not only promised better things for the poor, but did it on the ground as well,'' said Kumar Kishor, terming the Delhi chief minister's arrest as illegal.

''For the first time in India's history, a sitting chief minister has been arrested and that too just before the national (Lok Sabha) election,'' Delhi Finance Minister Atishi told PTI.

Other AAP workers were seen distributing flags and T-shirts to supporters.

Several supporters carried posters showing Kejriwal behind bars, which were captioned ''Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal (Kejriwal is Modi's biggest fear)''.

The event saw a brief mismanagement when scores of workers jumped from their designated area and came close to the press gallery, which was near the stage.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground here on Sunday against the Delhi chief minister's arrest.

