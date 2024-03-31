Recognition of his contribution to country's progress: PM on Bharat Ratna to Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart L K Advani is a recognition of his enduring contributions to the nation's progress.

President Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former deputy prime minister Advani at his residence here earlier on Sunday.

Modi sat next to Advani as the President honoured the veteran leader.

Besides Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Advani's family members attended the ceremony.

In a post on X, Modi shared pictures from the ceremony and said, ''It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon Shri L K Advani Ji. This honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to our nation's progress.'' ''His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark on our history. I am proud to have got the opportunity to work with him very closely over the last several decades,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)