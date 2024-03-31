Cong made poor homeless, time to eliminate it in Chhattisgarh in LS polls: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday claimed it's time the Congress, which faced a crushing defeat in the recent assembly elections, was "eliminated" in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He accused the Congress of making the poor "homeless" during its tenure and targeted the grand old party over alleged scams at that time.

The CM was addressing a public meeting at Harvel village under the Keshkal assembly segment. The area is a part of the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency.

"All of you trusted BJP in the last assembly elections and elected a BJP MLA in Keshkal," he said, seeking public support in the general elections. In Kanker, BJP's Bhojraj Nag is pitted against Biresh Thakur of Congress.

Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases between April 1 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. Kanker constituency goes to polls in the second phase on April 26.

"The Congress government had made the poor homeless by not providing them pucca houses in the last 5 years, but as soon as our government was formed, we approved permanent houses for 18 lakh families," Sai said.

Referring to the alleged scam in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, the CM said Congress played with the future of promising sons and daughters of the state.

"As promised by our government, a CBI investigation into the scam has started and the culprits will soon be in jail," he said.

The Congress was uprooted by the public in the 2023 assembly polls and now is the time to ''eliminated'' it the state in the Lok Sabha polls, the CM said.

Sai appealed to the masses to elect BJP candidates to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As soon as the double engine government (BJP in state and Centre) is formed, major attention will be given to the development of Raipur-Jagdalpur railway line besides a permanent solution to the problem of low voltage in the area and highway connectivity in Keshkal," he said. The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has fulfilled the promises made by PM Modi during the assembly polls within three months of retaining power in Chhattisgarh, Sai claimed.

The state government has started 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana' with the motto to boost development in Maoist-affected areas in the state's Bastar division, the Chief Minister added.

Of the 11 seats in the state, the BJP had won 9 last time. The other two seats were bagged by the Congress.

