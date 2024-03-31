LS polls: Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in-charges; 'focus on all 48 seats'

Members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

During the two-hour meeting, instructions were given to focus on all the 48 constituencies and win them. The cluster chiefs were asked to prepare for elections thinking as if PM Modi is the candidate, a party leader said.

Notably, the BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 45 seats in the state.

The BJP has divided all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies into 16 clusters and entrusted senior leaders with the responsibility of managing them. They are tasked with focusing on unique issues and identifying challenges in each constituency.

BJP's Maharashtra in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, who is a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting at the party office in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, and several state cabinet ministers who are members of the BJP core committee were also present.

The BJP, a member of the Mahayuti alliance, has so far declared 24 candidates in Maharashtra while ally Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, announced nominees for eight seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP for three seats, including Baramati. ''BJP workers are also asked to work for every candidate of Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha. It was also decided to hold public meetings and rallies in all the 288 assembly constituencies in the state,'' the BJP leader said after attending the meeting.

He said BJP workers will be asked to celebrate the party's Foundation Day on April 6 at the booth level. ''They were asked to communicate to voters all the key works and schemes of the Modi government,'' the leader added.

