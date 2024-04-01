BJP seeks "stringent action" against Rahul Gandhi over his EVM remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) and urged the poll body to take "stringent action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "election can't be won without EVM" remark. BJP underlined Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Ramlila Maidan Maharally in Delhi and claimed that Rahul Gandhi said several things "which are very objectionable."

"He said 'This is a fixed match'...He also said that the government has its own people in the EC and the elections can't be won without EVM...He also said that the rights provided by the Indian Constitution are being snatched away," Hardeep Singh Puri said while lashing out at the Congress. "Rahul Gandhi's address at the rally contained inflammatory remarks aimed at sowing seeds of doubt and distrust in the minds of the Indian populace regarding the electoral process and the impartiality of the Election Commission of India," they added.

"Take a comprehensive view of the design and patterns of INC misleading campaign and propaganda and its leaders who not only create disaffection amongst the people but habitually and serially commit electoral offences by violating every single covenant of MCC and healthy democratic conventions," the BJP urged the Election Commission. The BJP asked the poll body to take effective steps in enforcing and ensuring fair play and adherence to constitutional provisions together with electoral and other statutes, including the MCC.

They further asked the Election Commission to direct Rahul Gandhi to tender an unconditional public apology to the Nation, the Election Commission of India and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for making false allegations and distortions against them. "Direct the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Yatindra Siddaramiah under the stringent provisions of law," they stated in the letter.

Addressing the public at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said, "If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this." Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to fix the elections in his favour.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats," Wayanad MP said. He further said that the Constitution will cease to exist if the BJP registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The day this match fixing becomes successful, our Constitution will cease to exist right there. These are not ordinary elections. These elections are to save the future of India, and the rights of farmers. The whole country knows match fixing is going on," he said. Displaying a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Opposition leaders staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. (ANI)

