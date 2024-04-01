'Criminals being externed from world, not just districts': BJP's Mahesh Sharma lauds for Adityanath

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a change in the law and order situation in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Mahesh Sharma on Monday said some criminals have been ''externed, not just from the district, but from the world''.

Sharma's remarks come within days of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death due to a suspected cardiac arrest while lodged in a jail in Banda district of UP.

Addressing the BJP's 'Prabuddh Varg Sammellan' (intellectual community's conference) at Greater Noida, Sharma, the BJP's candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said the chief minister's governance and police system have instilled fear into the minds of criminals.

''Honourable chief minister, Gautam Buddha Nagar and western Uttar Pradesh were once the refuge of goons and miscreants. But today, because of your good governance and police system, this has become a scary place for them.

"Aaj gunde badmaash aapke naam se kaanpte hain aur zila badar nahin, kuch to duniya se bhi badar ho chuke hain (Today, goons tremble at your name. Some have been externed, not just from the district, but from the world),'' the BJP leader said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls and has over 26 lakh registered voters.

Sharma lauded Adityanath for the economic transformation of his constituency, which he claimed received investment projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore in recent years.

''Honourable chief minister, your good governance has proved that you are not just a politician, not just a head priest, you are also a successful administrator.

"Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has been recognised as the economic capital of such a big state like Uttar Pradesh, where people were afraid to come and settle. "Today, thousands of crores of rupees are being invested there. Today, 26 per cent of the investment in the state has taken place here,'' Sharma said.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, Sharma said Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state but among the growth engines of the country.

''UP will have a major contribution in making India the third largest economy in the world and within UP, Gautam Buddh Nagar will have a major role in it,'' he added.

Crediting Adityanath with rejuvenating the district and Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said, "You gave projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore to Gautam Buddh Nagar. Jewar Airport is being built at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore which has given us recognition at the international level. Lakhs of people will get employment." ''The power plant which you had laid the foundation stone at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore is now going to be inaugurated. This is the working style of Bharatiya Janata Party. Not only do we lay the foundation stones of projects, we also inaugurate them,'' he said, referring to the quick pace of development works done by his party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)