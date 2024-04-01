Left Menu

Kejriwal lands in Tihar Jail, BJP calls it 'victory of truth' and demands his resignation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:36 IST
Delhi BJP on Monday demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government.

Kejriwal's claims of innocence in the liquor scam have come to an end with the court ordering his judicial custody, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

''If Kejriwal has even a little bit of political dignity and is concerned about public work then he should immediately resign,'' he said.

The AAP has maintained that Kejriwal will continue to be the chief minister no matter how long he stays behind bars.

The Delhi chief minister, arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, was earlier in the day sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a city court.

Citing the names of Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj in his statement, Kejriwal has ''tarnished the political future'' of both of them and has cleared the way for his wife Sunita Kejriwal to become the next chief minister, Sachdeva alleged.

The ED in its remand application in the court stated that Kejriwal said Vijay Nair, an accused arrested in the excise policy case, reported to his ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj but not him.

The court has finally sent the ''liquor scam'' accused Kejriwal to jail and this is the victory of ''truth'', the BJP leader said. Kejriwal was lodged in jail number 2 of Tihar after his medical examination, officials said.

