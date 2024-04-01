Left Menu

Deciding on constituency led to delay in announcement of candidature: Maneka Gandhi

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:28 IST
Deciding on constituency led to delay in announcement of candidature: Maneka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that there was no doubt about her contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but deciding on the constituency led to delay in announcement of her candidature.

Interacting with newspersons on her arrival in her constituency after being fielded by the BJP for the second time, the BJP nominee was asked about the delay in ticket distribution.

''Mera chunav ladna tey tha, kis jagah se ladna hai isi ko lekar deri hui (It was already decided that I would contest the election but from which constituency is what caused the delay),'' Gandhi said.

I am the BJP candidate from Sultanpur again, for this I am grateful to the party president and the prime minister and all the MLAs. I am very happy that I have come to Sultanpur again, she said.

When asked whether Varun Gandhi will conduct her elections, she said that he and his wife were presently unwell and that is why he is resting.

When asked if Varun can be fielded as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli or Amethi, she said, ''I am in the BJP and not a leader of any other party who can give you information about it.'' The BJP leader also elaborated on the works undertaken by her and her future plans for the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024