Cong fields Abhay Patil from Akola LS seat; will take on BJP's Dhotre, VBA's Ambedkar

PTI | Akola | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday announced the candidature of Dr Abhay Patil from Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

He will take on sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's son Anup Dhotre and Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which was in seat sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi till some days ago.

Ambedkar lost from the seat in the 2019 polls.

Patil, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is an orthopaedic surgeon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

