Peru interior minister steps down amid Rolex scandal
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 02-04-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 01:41 IST
Peruvian Interior Minister Victor Torres announced his resignation to reporters on Monday amid a political scandal involving alleged illicit enrichment by the country's president, who is being investigated over use luxurious Rolex watches.
The former president of Peru's congress had earlier said that "several changes" were being planned in the country's cabinet.
