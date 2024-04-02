Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US judge receptive to Trump documents claims in warning sign for prosecutors

A federal judge overseeing the criminal case that accuses Donald Trump of mishandling classified documents has signaled an openness to the former U.S. president's defense claims, in a sign that prosecutors might face a difficult road ahead. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, has asked Trump and prosecutors to propose jury instructions based on two legal scenarios that favor a claim from Trump that national security lawyers said have little relevance to the charges.

Wisconsin primary tests 'uncommitted' vote on Biden's Israel stance

Opposition to President Joe Biden's strong support of Israel's war against Hamas faces a fresh test on Tuesday in Wisconsin where pop-up groups on a shoestring budget are urging voters to mark themselves uncommitted in the state's Democratic primary. For two weeks, 60 grassroots groups and organizers have advanced their cause with phone banks, mailers, banners, knocks on doors and "friend banks" where volunteers contact friends who then contact their friends.

Civil rights groups decry effort to punish US federal inmates for social media use

A proposed change to U.S. federal prison rules that would punish inmates for using social media or directing others to do so on their behalf could infringe on the free speech rights of people who advocate for incarcerated people, activists say. Civil liberties advocates are facing a Monday deadline to push the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to back away from the proposed change, included in a planned overhaul of its disciplinary rules for the more than 155,000 inmates in its custody.

Trapped vessels start to move out of Baltimore following bridge disaster

The Port of Baltimore opened a temporary channel on Monday, freeing some tugs and barges that had been trapped by last week's bridge collapse, but officials said wider restoration of commercial shipping remained frustrated by unyielding conditions. Baltimore's shipping channel has been blocked since a fully loaded container ship lost power and collided with a support column on the Francis Scott Key Bridge last Tuesday, killing six road workers and causing the highway bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.

After bridge collapse, Maryland governor urges Congress to pass funding for rebuild

With efforts underway to clean up thousands of tons of steel debris from the collapsed bridge in Baltimore's harbor, Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Sunday urged Republicans to work with Democrats to approve the federal funding needed for rebuilding the bridge and to get the port economy back on its feet. Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a container ship nearly the size of the Eiffel Tower lost power and crashed into a support pylon. Much of the span crashed into the Patapsco River, blocking the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel.

FAA should not requite pilots to disclose talk therapy, panel says

An expert panel appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday the agency should drop a requirement that airline pilots and air traffic controllers disclose talk therapy sessions. "The FAA should develop a non-punitive pathway for reporting previously undisclosed mental health conditions, treatments, or medications," said the panel whose members include aviation associations, pilot and air traffic controller organizations, academia, and medical professionals.

Trump aims to scare witnesses in hush-money trial, prosecutors say

New York prosecutors on Monday urged a judge to forbid Donald Trump from criticizing family members of those involved in his upcoming hush-money trial, arguing that he is trying to scare potential witnesses. In a court filing, prosecutors asked Justice Juan Merchan to make clear that his existing gag order, which bars Trump from publicly commenting about witnesses and court staff, also applies to family members.

Kamala Harris pushes the envelope as Biden struggles with some Democrats

Hosting rapper Fat Joe at the White House to talk about reforming marijuana laws. Visiting an abortion clinic. Calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the historic Selma bridge in Alabama. Walking the bloodstained crime scene of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped out of the shadow of President Joe Biden in recent weeks as part of a high-profile effort to persuade the fractious coalition of voters who sent them to the White House to give them a second term.

Lawmakers urge Biden to call out more Chinese biotech firms

A Republican and a Democratic member of Congress are calling on the Biden administration to add seven Chinese biotech firms to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing's military. In a letter dated March 29 seen by Reuters, Republican Michael Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to take the action since Beijing could harness the power of biotechnology to strengthen its military.

FBI detains would-be gate-crasher in Atlanta

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a would-be intruder who tried to ram his car through the front gate of the agency's Atlanta field office on Monday, according to FBI officials. The man, who had no association with the facility but whose identity was not immediately made public, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, FBI spokesperson Tony Thomas said, adding that the driver showed no visible signs of physical injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)