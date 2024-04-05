Goa CM extends greetings on National Maritime Day

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to seafarers on National Maritime Day.

In a post on X, the chief minister said Goa has played a pivotal role in harnessing the potential of the maritime sector for sustainable growth, leveraging its maritime resources for economic advancement and job creation. April 5 is celebrated as National Maritime Day and is dedicated to the role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy.

''India's contribution to the maritime sector goes back to ancient civilizations and our progressive nation continues to strengthen the sector fostering global trade and boosting the economy,'' he wrote. Sawant also extended his gratitude to sailors, seafarers and maritime professionals for their dedication.

