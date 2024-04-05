Iceland's prime minister resigns, will run for president

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir announced on Friday that she will resign from her post and run for president, public broadcaster RUV and daily Morgunbladid reported.

It was not immediately clear who would succeed Jakobsdottir as prime minister, a job she has held since 2017. "I have decided to ask to be released from the position of prime minister of Iceland and to stand in the upcoming presidential election," Jakobsdottir said in a video message according Morgunbladid.

