Left Menu

Important to come to power to continue public service: PM Modi to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told BJP workers that to continue doing public service, it is important for the party to come back to power with the blessings of the people.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:05 IST
Important to come to power to continue public service: PM Modi to BJP workers
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told BJP workers that to continue doing public service, it is important for the party to come back to power with the blessings of the people. During his interaction with BJP 'karyakartas' from Karnataka via the NaMo App, he said he appreciated that they are ''completely involved in campaigning'' for the Lok Sabha polls.

''BJP workers are always ready for the service of the people. Your focus is now on preparations for voting on April 26 and May 7. As a BJP worker, I'm interacting with you,'' Modi said.

Noting that April 6 is the BJP's Foundation Day, a day on which party workers strengthen their resolve towards doing public service, he said, ''To continue this 'Maha Yagya of Jan Seva' (great ritual of public service), coming back to the government and getting the blessings of the people is important.'' He asked the partymen to reach out to the people and tell them about the works and achievements of his government in the past 10 years, to achieve this goal.

Stating that the trust of the people of Karnataka in the BJP has continuously increased, the PM said, ''There is a voice coming from every house -- '4 June-400 paar'.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024