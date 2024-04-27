Left Menu

BRS celebrates foundation day with grand ceremony in Hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its foundation day across Telngana with grand celebration at its headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:00 IST
BRS celebrates foundation day with grand ceremony in Hyderabad
BRS celebrates foundation day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its foundation day across Telngana with grand celebration at its headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday. The party was founded as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on April 27, 2001. Later in 2022, it was renamed as Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

BRS Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) hoisted the flag at the party headquarters alongside other leaders and a large number of cadres. KTR extended his heartfelt congratulations and expressed gratitude to all party members for their dedication and sacrifices towards achieving and developing the state of Telangana.

"I extend my wishes to all the party members of BRS. We are celebrating the 24th anniversary of the party. In 24 years, those who struggled a lot and made many sacrifices for Telangana's statehood and then for Telangana's development, on behalf of KCR sir and the entire party leadership, I thank all of you," he said. "Your contribution and efforts have made us what we are today. We hope that again we will get the opportunity to serve the people of Telangana," he added.

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held on May 13. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the TRS was the leading party, securing 11 seats. The BJP, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured one seat each. The Indian National Congress (INC) party was able to secure two seats.

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

