'Home voting' for 1st phase poll begins in Bengal

The Election Commission of India ECI on Friday conducted home voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar Alipurduars Lok Sabha seats, an official said.In case of home voting, polling personnel visit the voters residence and accept hisher votes in ballot papers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:41 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday conducted home voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar & Alipurduars Lok Sabha seats, an official said.

In case of home voting, polling personnel visit the voter's residence and accept his/her votes in ballot papers. Citizens aged 85 years and above and those with a minimum of 40 per cent disability can ask for this facility.

The process will continue till April 14, he said.

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections will be held in the three parliamentary constituencies on April 19. ''A total of 11,997 voters are eligible for casting Home voting in the first phase,'' the official added People, those who will cast their votes from home have to apply to the poll body in advance in the prescribed form, he said.

Altogether 34 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the polls.

