Congress-led UDF files complaint against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for filing "false affidavit" in LS polls nomination papers

The Congress-led UDF has filed a complaint against NDA Thiruvananthapuram candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for filing a "false affidavit" in the Lok Sabha election nomination papers. The UDF Central Election Committee chairman, Thampanoor Ravi filed the complaint and urged to take "immediate and appropriate action."

"I would like to seek your kind attention to address the grave issue of a false affidavit filed along with the nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha election process. It has come to my attention that the candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, misrepresented his income, the gross value of movable and immovable assets, and the whole financial picture in his nomination papers. Such false documentation not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also violates the principles of transparency and accountability that are essential for a functioning democracy," the letter stated. It further stated that misleading the electorate with inaccurate financial information deprives voters of the opportunity to make informed decisions and distorts the democratic process.

"Moreover, it sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the credibility of the electoral system as a whole. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has filed the nomination for the Bharatiya Janata Party not only hides his gross value of movable and immovable assets, but also his spouse's," it said. "In his Form 26, affidavit, he has given misleading, wrong and vague entries in the specified columns for movable and immovable assets. Apart from the entries in Form 26, the attached annexures along with it have been filled with wrong, vague and misleading figures," it added.

Thampanoor Ravi urged to take immediate and appropriate action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "In light of this grave violation, I urge you to take immediate and appropriate action, which may include the disqualification of the above mentioned candidate from the ongoing election process. Failure to address this violation could set a dangerous precedent and erode public trust in the electoral process," it said.

"It is essential that strict measures are taken to uphold the integrity of the election and ensure a level playing field for all candidatesm," it stated. Earlier on Thursday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has filed a complaint against Congress Leader J. Moses Joseph DCruz for morphing a photograph to defame his campaign.

DCruz is accused of disseminating misinformation and engaging in criminal conspiracies by manipulating an old photograph featuring Union Minister Kumari Pratima Bhowmick alongside Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned these actions as "desperate measures by the Congress, as they have no real developmental agenda to talk about or achievements to showcase in Thiruvananthapuram".

Kerala sends 20 members to the Lok Sabha. The voting in the state will be held on April 26. The counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

