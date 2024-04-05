Left Menu

Mizoram government fully implemented its 100 days' programmes, says Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM administration has successfully implemented its 100 days programmes.Speaking at a party event in Serchhip town, Lalduhoma emphasised that they had devised a roadmap before the state assembly elections in November, which theyve diligently followed since assuming power.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:31 IST
Mizoram government fully implemented its 100 days' programmes, says Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) administration has successfully implemented its 100 days' programmes.

Speaking at a party event in Serchhip town, Lalduhoma emphasised that they had devised a roadmap before the state assembly elections in November, which they've diligently followed since assuming power. ''We have successfully implemented the 100 days' programmes that we had announced soon after forming the government. This was possible not because we are better than others, but because we implemented and executed what we deemed is good for people and ignored those considered bad,'' the chief minister said.

He highlighted the adherence to this roadmap as instrumental in fulfilling their commitments to the people, underscoring their dedication to executing beneficial policies while eschewing detrimental ones. Lalduhoma had outlined various initiatives, including austerity measures, anti-corruption efforts, and agricultural development following his swearing-in on December 8. He maintained that the ZPM's approach sets it apart from previous administrations, positioning the party as a catalyst for social reforms in Mizoram. Lalduhoma reassured the public of the government's commitment to meeting their expectations, noting the careful selection of ZPM's candidate, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a collective decision by party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024