CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russian personnel expelled from NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg tells Bild
Several Russian personnel have been expelled from NATO headquarters amid espionage claims, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told Germany's Bild tabloid in an interview released on Friday. "We realized that they were carrying out activities that were not actually diplomatic work, but intelligence work," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by Bild. There was no immediate comment from NATO.
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:37 IST
"We realized that they were carrying out activities that were not actually diplomatic work, but intelligence work," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by Bild. There was no immediate comment from NATO. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Andrey Sychev)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
