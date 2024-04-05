CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russian personnel expelled from NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg tells Bild

Several Russian personnel have been expelled from NATO headquarters amid espionage claims, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told Germany's Bild tabloid in an interview released on Friday.

"We realized that they were carrying out activities that were not actually diplomatic work, but intelligence work," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by Bild. There was no immediate comment from NATO. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Andrey Sychev)

