Mexico president expresses hope for democratic, peaceful elections in Venezuela
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:28 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he hoped Venezuela's upcoming presidential elections were democratic and peaceful.
The run-up to the elections has been turbulent, as the opposition is wrestling to define a unity candidate who can take on President Nicolas Maduro after numerous possible candidates were either barred from office or prevented from registering.
