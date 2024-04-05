Mexico president expresses hope for democratic, peaceful elections in Venezuela

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he hoped Venezuela's upcoming presidential elections were democratic and peaceful.

The run-up to the elections has been turbulent, as the opposition is wrestling to define a unity candidate who can take on President Nicolas Maduro after numerous possible candidates were either barred from office or prevented from registering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)