'Matter will be settled later': Video of Shivpal Yadav 'bullying' voters goes viral

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Friday faced charges of ''bullying'', triggered by a video clip in which he appears to be talking about dealing later with people who do not vote for the party.

''We will seek everyone's vote. If you vote for us, it is all right. Otherwise, the matter will be settled later,'' he is heard saying in Hindi.

In the video, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sahaswan, Brajesh Yadav, and Shivpal's son are also seen on the stage along with Shivpal Yadav.

Reacting to the video, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal said threatening and bullying people is the basic character of the SP.

Brajesh Yadav told PTI, ''The video has been presented after twisting its content. This video is of March 15. It was when Shivpal Yadav was going towards Gunnaur. He made the statement in the Bilsi Assembly constituency of Budaun.'' Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, ''We have traced the video, and information about this video has been sought by the office of the chief electoral officer of UP. The contents of the video are being probed. Based on the probe report, action will be taken.'' Shivpal Yadav is currently an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district.

Budaun will go to the polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Later, speaking to a news channel, Shivpal Yadav said, ''That video, which was shown, was of 20-25 seconds. What was spoken before that (video) and after that was not shown.

''I had only said for those who had become MLAs after contesting the assembly elections as SP candidates, but had voted for the other parties,'' he said.

Further, the people will do ''hisaab-kitaab'' (settle accounts) from them in the upcoming elections, he said.

In a press conference in Lucknow, Lal referred to the video, and said Shivpal Yadav threatening to settle accounts for not voting in Budaun exposes the reality of the SP.

Shivpal Yadav threatening people who do not vote for his party and saying about settling accounts with such people have made it very clear that criminals, mafia and rioters are very close to the SP, the BJP MP said.

This is not the first time that the SP leaders are saying this. The public has seen and tolerated their actions, Lal said.

In the 2022 assembly elections, at least one of their candidates in every district had been a criminal or a known goon of the area, he alleged.

Targeting the opposition parties, he said the INDI alliance is an advocate of ''one district, one mafia''.

''They should not forget that Modi ji is running the government in the country and Yogi ji is running the government as the chief minister of BJP in the state. They know very well how to treat goons and mafia,'' Lal, who is a retired IPS officer, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)