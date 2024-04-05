US Secretary of State Blinken & Pak Foreign Minister Dar discuss cooperation in trade, economy & counter-terrorism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called his new Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, felicitating him as the two top diplomats exchanged views on issues like trade, economy and counter-terrorism.

In a message on X, Foreign Minister Dar stated he was pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from Secretary Blinken.

"Discussed key bilateral issues and reaffirmed commitment to work together to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment and counter-terrorism. Looking forward to continued collaboration between the two countries," he said.

The telephonic conversation came days after President Joe Biden, in a letter to newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 29 highlighted that the ties between the two nations were critical for bilateral and regional peace and security.

"The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world —and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time," the letter said.

Sharif on Sunday wrote back to Biden, saying that Pakistan was ready to work with the US on the shared targets of international peace and regional security.

"Pakistan is willing to work with the US towards a common goal of global peace and security and development and prosperity of the region," he said, adding that cooperation in the energy sector and Green Alliance Framework initiative between the two countries was welcome.

The exchange between the top leadership of the two countries came after Sharif came to power through a controversial election held on February 8 that his opponent, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, alleged was rigged.

However, the letter by Biden and the subsequent call by Blinken indicates that the US is ready to engage with the new leadership of Pakistan and support it in dealing with security and economic challenges.

Cash-strapped Pakistan needs a new loan from the International Monetary Fund, which is not possible without the crucial support of the US. Similarly, it has been facing a renewed threat by the Taliban from Afghanistan and wants international backing to deal with the threat. With this context, the exchanges between the two nations come at a critical juncture and help the Pakistan government to establish its international legitimacy despite opposition at home.

The two sides are apparently trying to reset ties, and US Ambassador Donald Blome said on March 15 that Pakistan was considered an "important partner" and expressed hope in working with the newly elected government to continue building stronger bilateral ties.

