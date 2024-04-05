Left Menu

US Secretary of State Blinken & Pak Foreign Minister Dar discuss cooperation in trade, economy & counter-terrorism

With this context, the exchanges between the two nations come at a critical juncture and help the Pakistan government to establish its international legitimacy despite opposition at home.The two sides are apparently trying to reset ties, and US Ambassador Donald Blome said on March 15 that Pakistan was considered an important partner and expressed hope in working with the newly elected government to continue building stronger bilateral ties.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:05 IST
US Secretary of State Blinken & Pak Foreign Minister Dar discuss cooperation in trade, economy & counter-terrorism
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called his new Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, felicitating him as the two top diplomats exchanged views on issues like trade, economy and counter-terrorism.

In a message on X, Foreign Minister Dar stated he was pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from Secretary Blinken.

"Discussed key bilateral issues and reaffirmed commitment to work together to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment and counter-terrorism. Looking forward to continued collaboration between the two countries," he said.

The telephonic conversation came days after President Joe Biden, in a letter to newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 29 highlighted that the ties between the two nations were critical for bilateral and regional peace and security.

"The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world —and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time," the letter said.

Sharif on Sunday wrote back to Biden, saying that Pakistan was ready to work with the US on the shared targets of international peace and regional security.

"Pakistan is willing to work with the US towards a common goal of global peace and security and development and prosperity of the region," he said, adding that cooperation in the energy sector and Green Alliance Framework initiative between the two countries was welcome.

The exchange between the top leadership of the two countries came after Sharif came to power through a controversial election held on February 8 that his opponent, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, alleged was rigged.

However, the letter by Biden and the subsequent call by Blinken indicates that the US is ready to engage with the new leadership of Pakistan and support it in dealing with security and economic challenges.

Cash-strapped Pakistan needs a new loan from the International Monetary Fund, which is not possible without the crucial support of the US. Similarly, it has been facing a renewed threat by the Taliban from Afghanistan and wants international backing to deal with the threat. With this context, the exchanges between the two nations come at a critical juncture and help the Pakistan government to establish its international legitimacy despite opposition at home.

The two sides are apparently trying to reset ties, and US Ambassador Donald Blome said on March 15 that Pakistan was considered an "important partner" and expressed hope in working with the newly elected government to continue building stronger bilateral ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024