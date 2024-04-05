"India is creating its own identity in world under PM Modi": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that India is creating its own identity in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressed the public meeting in Dehradun, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "India is creating its own identity in the world and every Indian is proud of it. Prime Minister Modi is continuously working considering 140 crore citizens of the country as his family. In the last 10 years, 25 crore countrymen have been lifted out of poverty line. More than 4 crore poor families across the country have got concrete houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the Modi government, India has set a new record in defense export. "India has exported defense equipment worth 21 thousand crores to 80 countries. By implementing One Rank One Pension, the work of giving the army soldiers their rights has been done. Military Dham is being constructed in Dehradun in memory of the martyred soldiers," he said.

He also said that before 2014, scams used to come to light every day in the Congress government. "Today, due to the Modi government's zero tolerance policy on corruption and strict action, corrupt people are either in jail or on bail. Congress gangs are misleading the public by spreading lies and confusion. He said that those who had tarnished India's great democracy with the Emergency are now seeing the country's democracy in danger," he said.

Dhami further mentioned that Uttarakhand resides in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP will register victory on all five Lok Sabha seats in the state. "Developed Uttarakhand and Developed India, we will make BJP candidates win from all five seats of Uttarakhand. He said that every vote of the public is valuable. One vote of the public will work to change the image and fate of India and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand resides in the heart of the Prime Minister. He has a special attachment to this land," he said.

Chief Minister appealed to the public to vote for Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, the BJP candidate from Tehri Garhwal constituency. (ANI)

