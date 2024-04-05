Venezuela to allow safe passage to Argentina for Machado aides-sources

Venezuela's government will allow six aides of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to travel safely to Argentina, a government source said on Friday.

The aides - including campaign manager Magalli Meda, previously tipped as a potential replacement for Machado in this year's presidential election - sought protection at Argentina's embassy in Caracas in March after the attorney general's office announced warrants for their arrest.

An opposition source said they were aware of the efforts but shared no further details.

