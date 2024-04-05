Left Menu

Venezuela to allow safe passage to Argentina for Machado aides-sources

Venezuela's attorney general Tarek Saab said in March that two people close to Machado had been arrested, while seven other members of her team had warrants out for their detention. The arrests and warrants were for alleged involvement in planned conspiracies, Saab said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:13 IST
Venezuela to allow safe passage to Argentina for Machado aides-sources

Venezuela's government will allow six aides of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to travel safely to Argentina, a government source said on Friday. The aides - including campaign manager Magalli Meda, previously tipped as a potential replacement for Machado in this year's presidential election - sought protection at Argentina's embassy in Caracas in March after the attorney general's office announced warrants for their arrest.

An opposition source said they were aware of the efforts but shared no further details. "We have granted safe passage to those six people. We are waiting for Argentina to take them to Buenos Aires," the government source said. "The Venezuelan government has extraordinarily allowed them to leave the country for humanitarian reasons."

While the aides will be allowed to leave, the criminal case against them will remain, they added. Venezuela's attorney general Tarek Saab said in March

that two people close to Machado had been arrested, while seven other members of her team had warrants out for their detention.

The arrests and warrants were for alleged involvement in planned conspiracies, Saab said. Machado has denied any allegations of misconduct by her team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024