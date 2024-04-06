Left Menu

Puducherry voters urged to walk to booths on election day

The district election officer A Kulothungan on Saturday appealed to voters in Puducherry to walk to their polling stations to cast their vote on April 19 to elect their Lok Sabha candidate.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:36 IST
Puducherry voters urged to walk to booths on election day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district election officer A Kulothungan on Saturday appealed to voters in Puducherry to walk to their polling stations to cast their vote on April 19 to elect their Lok Sabha candidate. Kulothungan asked voters to avoid cars or two-wheelers to further the goal of 'carbon neutrality' and 'green election'. Addressing the participants of a cycle rally organized jointly by the election department and a private organization to generate awareness, the DEO said that the 'walk to vote' concept could set a precedent and be a path-breaking effort for the country as a whole.

He said that single-use plastics would be avoided in the UT. Election-related campaign banners that use flex or synthetic, which are high carbon footprint materials, would not be allowed, he added. The Department of Elections here has designed a logo exclusively to highlight the theme of `walk to vote` and the logo was launched recently in the presence of around 500 first-time women voters. An official source said that a sample survey would be conducted on the poll day (April 19) to ascertain the number of voters who adopted the 'walk to vote' strategy.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024