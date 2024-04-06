Left Menu

"BJP has to be thrown out of power": CPI leader D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has to be thrown out of power to save the Constitution and the secular democratic fabric of the country.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has to be thrown out of power to save the Constitution and the secular democratic fabric of the country. Speaking at the press conference after releasing the party manifesto, D Raja said, "If we want to save our Constitution, democracy, the secular democratic fabric of our country, safeguard the federal system of governance, and if we want to protect the rights of the people, it has become imperative that the BJP be thrown out of power. If people vote and defeat BJP and its allies in the elections, then only India can remain a secular democratic republic."

D Raja, along with party colleagues, released a manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and promised that the CPI aims to bring central investigative agencies like the ED and CBI under the purview of Parliament to ensure impartiality in their probe and to avoid interference and abuse by the Executive. "CPI will introduce measures to address growing inequality and expand the resource base of our country with taxation measures like wealth tax, inheritance tax, and increased corporate tax to keep the nature of our economy more equal, just, and egalitarian," the party promised in its manifesto.

The party also promised in its manifesto that it will continue to fight politically and legally to remove the arbitrary cap of 50 per cent on reservations. The CPI manifesto also stated that the party will raise the demand for scrapping the contractual and derogatory Agnipath Scheme with its demeaning service conditions, betraying the youth of our country, and promising complete restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The party election manifesto stated that CPI would work for the abolition of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The CPI, in the election manifesto, also said that NITI Aayog will be dismantled and the Planning Commission will be reinstated to formulate scientific policies for our country.

"It will scrap all irrational and communal changes brought by the BJP in NCERT and other text-books.The New Education Policy (NEP) will be scrapped and replaced with a pro-people model of education for the entire country," the manifesto read. (ANI)

