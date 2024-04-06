BJP will win all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand: Ajay Alok

BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Saturday said the party will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

He also claimed that the party would form the next government in the state where assembly elections are due later this year.

''The BJP will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and under the leadership of state unit chief Babulal Marandi, the party would form the government again after the assembly polls later this year,'' he told reporters.

He pledged the state's advancement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He lambasted jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren and described the JMM as 'Jamin Maro Morcha', alleging land grabbing under its rule.

''They call it Jharkhand Mukti Morcha but its actual meaning is Jamin Maro Morcha. The head of the Jamin Maro Morcha is in jail and thinks that he will get sympathy. But, the country never gives any sympathy to those who are involved in corruption,'' he said.

Alok further said, ''What was the fault of people of Jharkhand. They chose a tribal chief minister considering that he would protect the interest of tribal people. But, he started grabbing the land of tribals.'' Criticising Saturday's attack on NIA officials in West Bengal, Alok urged the Calcutta High Court to intervene, highlighting what he described as a collapse of law and order in the state.

A vehicle carrying NIA officials attacked by villagers in Purba Medinipur district's Bhupatinagar when they went there to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case.

Reacting to Alok's remarks, JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said they (BJP) should not talk about corruption. ''Prime Minister also talks about corruption but they are silent on electoral bonds. Currently, all corrupt leaders are with BJP,'' Bhattacharya said while address a press conference here.

