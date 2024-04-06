Himachal chief electoral officer calls for making electoral process more inclusive and informative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Saturday called for promoting voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative.

Chairing a meeting of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral participation (SVEEP) here focusing on collaboration done by the Election Commission (EC) with partner departments and corporations, he directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative.

Presentations on various initiatives suggested by the EC were also showcased in the meeting. The CEO emphasised on installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and fair price shops, a statement issued here said.

Garg asked the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to install hoardings at all the 700 plus petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also direct LPG distributors on the usage of danglers, containing voter awareness messages, on the gas cylinders.

Bus stands and railway stations can play SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added.

He stressed on greater utilisation of this wide network for spreading awareness regarding voting in the Lok Sabha elections and by-polls in Himachal Pradesh.

