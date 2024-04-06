Left Menu

Himachal chief electoral officer calls for making electoral process more inclusive and informative

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:56 IST
Himachal chief electoral officer calls for making electoral process more inclusive and informative
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Saturday called for promoting voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative.

Chairing a meeting of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral participation (SVEEP) here focusing on collaboration done by the Election Commission (EC) with partner departments and corporations, he directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative.

Presentations on various initiatives suggested by the EC were also showcased in the meeting. The CEO emphasised on installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and fair price shops, a statement issued here said.

Garg asked the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to install hoardings at all the 700 plus petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also direct LPG distributors on the usage of danglers, containing voter awareness messages, on the gas cylinders.

Bus stands and railway stations can play SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added.

He stressed on greater utilisation of this wide network for spreading awareness regarding voting in the Lok Sabha elections and by-polls in Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024