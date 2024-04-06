Rajput women threaten 'jauhar' if BJP fails to withdraw Rupala from LS fray; Karni Sena leader held

A high drama prevailed in Ahmedabad on Saturday when some women from the Kshatriya community threatened to perform ''jauhar'' (self-immolation) outside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar demanding the party withdraw Parshottam Rupala's candidature over ''anti-Rajput'' remarks.

Police detained five women and Shree Rashtriya Karni Sena president Mahipal Singh Makrana before he could meet them in Ahmedabad. In other parts of the state, members of the Kshatriya community organised a march in Rajkot while in Jam Khambhalia town in Devbhumi Dwarka district, protesters barged into an event attended by Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, showed black flags, and shouted slogans against Rupala, a Union minister.

The BJP candidate from Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency, Rupala had triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and Britishers and even married off their daughters to them.

The Kshatriya community strongly objected to Rupala's remarks as the majority of the erstwhile royals were Rajputs and demanded that the BJP withdraw him from the poll fray.

The five women had threatened to commit ''jauhar'' outside the state BJP headquarters ''Kamalam'' in Gandhinagar in the evening, according to Kshatriya community leaders, prompting the police to step up security.

Shree Rashtriya Karni Sena president Makrana was also detained before he could meet the women to persuade them against taking any extreme steps.

''He (Makrana) was released in the evening. The women, who were prevented from leaving the house as heavy police force was deployed at the spot, later went back home,'' said ACP (M division) AB Valand.

Before he was held by police, Makrana told reporters that he would meet the Kshatriya women to persuade them to not take any extreme step like committing ''jauhar''. Addressing a press conference, he said the stir against Rupala's candidature would be intensified in the state.

''Rajputs are a traditional vote bank of BJP. If Brahmin and Bania have traditionally supported the BJP; Rajputs have also played a big role. So far Rajputs have voted for the BJP. But if for a single person, Modiji is ready to lose power at the Centre, then let it be so,'' he said.

Meanwhile, in Rajkot, members of the Kshatriya community took out a rally to hand over a memorandum to the district election officer.

Another round of meeting was held in Rajkot and it was decided that demonstrations will be staged across Gujarat under the campaign ''Operation Rupala'' until our demand is met, a community leader said.

''The meeting decided that if Rupala goes ahead and files his nomination papers, then 400 members from the Kshatriya community will also file their nominations against him,'' Kshatriya leader Karansinh Chavda told media persons.

He said voting should be held through ballot papers in the Rajkot constituency where Rupala is in the fray. ''Leaders at the meeting decided to form a district-level committee to take protests across the state. The Kshatriya samaj is getting the support of members from various other communities,'' he claimed.

Despite an apology from Rupala and the intervention of senior state leaders, the Kshatriya community is firm on Rupala's removal as a BJP candidate and strong action against him for his remarks.

