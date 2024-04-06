Left Menu

Whatever Congress promises, it fulfils them at all costs: Party's Himachal unit chief

Such acts are a big threat to democracy and the Congress is fully committed to remove this threat, she added.Singh said inflation and unemployment in the country have broken all records, and attacked the BJP government at the Centre.The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held between April 19 and June 1.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 19:50 IST
Whatever Congress promises, it fulfils them at all costs: Party's Himachal unit chief
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh hailed the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections and said the party is committed to eliminating inequality.

Whatever the Congress promises, it fulfils them at all costs and the guarantees made in the manifesto will also be implemented in letter and spirit when the INDIA alliance forms government, she said.

The All India Congress Committee released its manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra', on Friday, focusing on five ''pillars of justice'' and 25 guarantees under those.

In a statement, Singh said the five 'nyay' and 25 guarantees are a commitment of the party to eliminate any kind of inequality in the country, be it social, economic or political.

She said opposition leaders are being put behind bars and central investigation agencies are being misused. Such acts are a big threat to democracy and the Congress is fully committed to remove this threat, she added.

Singh said inflation and unemployment in the country have broken all records, and attacked the BJP government at the Centre.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024