Whatever Congress promises, it fulfils them at all costs: Party's Himachal unit chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh hailed the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections and said the party is committed to eliminating inequality.

Whatever the Congress promises, it fulfils them at all costs and the guarantees made in the manifesto will also be implemented in letter and spirit when the INDIA alliance forms government, she said.

The All India Congress Committee released its manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra', on Friday, focusing on five ''pillars of justice'' and 25 guarantees under those.

In a statement, Singh said the five 'nyay' and 25 guarantees are a commitment of the party to eliminate any kind of inequality in the country, be it social, economic or political.

She said opposition leaders are being put behind bars and central investigation agencies are being misused. Such acts are a big threat to democracy and the Congress is fully committed to remove this threat, she added.

Singh said inflation and unemployment in the country have broken all records, and attacked the BJP government at the Centre.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

