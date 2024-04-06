INDIA bloc will win all 14 seats in Jharkhand: State Cong in-charge

Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said opposition bloc INDIA will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.Talking to reporters after a review meeting, Mir said candidates for remaining seats have almost been finalised and their names would be announced soon. Congress will contest seven seats in Jharkhand, he said.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said opposition bloc INDIA will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting, Mir said candidates for remaining seats have almost been finalised and their names would be announced soon. Mir reviewed the party's preparedness with district in-charges, Lok Sabha coordinators, general secretaries and others.

Voting in Jharkhand will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

''If Congress comes to power, we will fulfill the promises made in the manifesto. We are confident that we (INDIA bloc) will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand,'' he said.

According to the initial seat-sharing agreement, Congress will contest seven seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (5) and RJD and CPI (ML)L in one seat each.

On the Chatra Lok Sabha seat, which was also claimed by the RJD, Mir said there is no dispute. ''Congress will contest seven seats in Jharkhand,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

