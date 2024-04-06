Zelenskiy says still believes US Congress will pass Ukraine aid
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in remarks published on Saturday, said his country was awaiting a much-needed, large-scale aid package from the United States and that he still believed Congress would vote it through.
"I still believe that we can get a positive vote in the United States Congress," he said in part of a television interview posted on his website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Congress
- Ukrainian
Advertisement