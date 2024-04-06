Zelenskiy says still believes US Congress will pass Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in remarks published on Saturday, said his country was awaiting a much-needed, large-scale aid package from the United States and that he still believed Congress would vote it through.

"I still believe that we can get a positive vote in the United States Congress," he said in part of a television interview posted on his website.

