"BJP will win with massive mandate...": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party will register a massive victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "I am thankful for the fact that people are with the BJP and PM Modi. The BJP will win with a massive mandate," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters in Kabirdham.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister attended a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham on Saturday. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that all that has been promised under Modi's guarantee will be fulfilled.

While addressing a public meeting in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Even after the elections, all the promises made under Modi's guarantee will be fulfilled. Be it providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 or the other things." Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)