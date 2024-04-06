"Those who speak against PM are put behind bars": Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani on Saturday said that those who speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are put behind bars, and no bail is granted in such cases. Speaking to reporters, Mukesh Sahani said, "All public assets are being sold. Everything is getting privatised.Those who speak against PM Modi are put behind bars, and no bail is granted. I feel that our biggest victory is contesting this election against him."

Earlier, the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on April 5 joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Earlier today, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Saturday that PM Modi should have at least told what he has done for the development of Jamui.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he, along with several party leaders, are going to present their views to the people. "We are going to Jamui and will present our views among the people. When PM Modi went to Jamui, he did not talk about 'Parivarvad' because everywhere in Bihar, their own candidates are from some political family...The Prime Minister should have at least told what he has done for the development of Jamui", Tejashwi Yadav said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats. Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

