Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur

I also convey my best wishes for Matua Dharma Mahamela 2024, Modi said in a post on X.The prime minister said he is proud of the Matua communitys rich culture and contributions.His government has ensured the well-being of the community through various schemes and laws, he added.I am also sharing glimpses from my visits to Thakurnagar and Orakandi in Bangladesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 00:19 IST
PM Modi pays homage to Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Harichand Thakur, who founded the Matua sect, and lauded the community's rich culture and contributions.

''I bow to Shree Shree Harichand Thakur Ji on the special occasion of his Jayanti. I reiterate our government's commitment to keep working to fulfil his ideals. I also convey my best wishes for 'Matua Dharma Mahamela' 2024,'' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he is proud of the Matua community's rich culture and contributions.

His government has ensured the well-being of the community through various schemes and laws, he added.

''I am also sharing glimpses from my visits to Thakurnagar and Orakandi in Bangladesh. I will always cherish these visits. Joy Haribol!'' Modi said on the microblogging platform.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024