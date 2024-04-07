PM Modi pays homage to Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Harichand Thakur, who founded the Matua sect, and lauded the community's rich culture and contributions.

''I bow to Shree Shree Harichand Thakur Ji on the special occasion of his Jayanti. I reiterate our government's commitment to keep working to fulfil his ideals. I also convey my best wishes for 'Matua Dharma Mahamela' 2024,'' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he is proud of the Matua community's rich culture and contributions.

His government has ensured the well-being of the community through various schemes and laws, he added.

''I am also sharing glimpses from my visits to Thakurnagar and Orakandi in Bangladesh. I will always cherish these visits. Joy Haribol!'' Modi said on the microblogging platform.