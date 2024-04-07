J-K: Jama Masjid closed to prevent people from offering prayers, claims PDP chief Mufti
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has slammed the administration for "locking up" the historic Jama Masjid here on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr.
- Country:
- India
Former chief minister and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, claimed that the administration closed the iconic Jama Masjid to prevent locals from offering prayers on the occasion of Shab-e Qadr. She also said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed "under house arrest again."
"How unfortunate that on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr Jama Masjid has been locked up to prevent people from offering prayers & Mirwaiz put under house arrest yet again. Land, resources, religion - what all will you deprive Kashmiris of?" Mufti said in a tweet. Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees thronged the Hazratbal Dargah on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr on Saturday evening.
Earlier, on March 3, in a jolt to the fledgling INDIA bloc, People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti announced that they will pitch their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The development came after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that they would be contesting elections for all three seats in Kashmir.
The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed to challenge the BJP in the general elections. The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).
The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- People's Democratic Party
- National Conference NC
- Shab-e-Qadr
- Jammu
- Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
- Jama Masjid
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Omar Abdullah
- Kashmiris
- Lok Sabha
- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance
- The Lok Sabha
- Kashmir
- INDIA
- Udhampur
- Anantnag-Rajouri
- The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party
- Mufti
ALSO READ
India stands in solidarity with govt, people of Russia in this hour of grief: PM Modi on Moscow terror attack.
India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack
PM Modi inaugurates modern hospital built with Indian assistance in Bhutan
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID
Two men indicted in connection with death of Indian migrant family on Canada-US border