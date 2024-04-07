Left Menu

Sonowal among oldest contestants in first phase of polls in Assam

The first phase of elections in Assam will witness eight senior citizens, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, contesting for various Lok Sabha seats. The oldest candidate is 67 years old, while the youngest is 27. A total of 35 candidates will be contesting in constituencies like Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 12:01 IST
Sonowal among oldest contestants in first phase of polls in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, is among eight senior citizens in the fray for constituencies in Assam going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The 62-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is among the elderly contestants, with his party colleague and MLA Ranjit Dutta, who is contesting from Sonitpur, being the oldest at 67, followed by Lakhimpur's 65-year-old Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika.

The youngest candidate in the fray is 27-year-old Gobin Biswakarma, who is contesting as an Independent from Lakhimpur, while Republican Party of India's Kaziranga candidate Saleh Ahmed Majumdar is the second-youngest at 29.

A total of 15 candidates are in their forties, including 41-year-old Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting from Jorhat, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (49), who is contesting from Kaziranga, and Dibrugarh contestants Lurinjyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad (45) and AAP's Manoj Dhanowar (47).

Nine candidates are in their fifties, including 55-year-old Topon Gogoi, the sitting MP from Jorhat, Lakhimpur's MP Pradan Baruah (58), and Congress candidate from Sonitpur, Prem Lal Ganju (53).

Independent candidates Bikram Ramchiary and Deba Nath Pait, both contesting from Lakhimpur, are in their thirties, aged 32 and 33 respectively.

Among the four women candidates in the fray, the eldest is 53-year-old Anima Deka Gupta of Voters Party International, followed by 43-year-old Independent contestant Dilwara Begum Chowdhury and 42-year-old Roselina Tirkey, all from Kaziranga constituency.

In the first phase of polling in the state on April 19, a total of 35 candidates are in the fray for Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024