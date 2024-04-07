Issues in Kerala's Kottayam UDF shows downfall of Congress-led front, says Jose K Mani

The resignation of the UDF chairman in Kottayam district at the outset of the upcoming general elections indicates the downfall of the Congress-led front, Jose K Mani, chief of Kerala Congress (M) said on Sunday.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday found itself embroiled in internal turmoil after its Kottayam district chairman resigned, citing mistreatment by a prominent MLA.

UDF district chairman Saji Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and felt insulted. A Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader, Manjakadambil, also tendered his resignation from the post of party's district president.

Manjakadambil alleged that KC(J) faction MLA, Mons Joseph, has been targeting and insulting him for some time, an allegation which was denied by the latter.

Talking to the media here, Mani said the resignation of the senior-most leader of the UDF in the district shows that there is a crisis in the Front.

''This indicates the downfall of the UDF especially at a time during the final stages of the elections. He (Manjakadambil) was the senior-most leader of the UDF in the district and his resignation shows that there is a crisis in the Front and that the people have lost confidence in that party,'' Mani said.

Mani's party KC(M), which is with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), has fielded present MP Thomas Chazhikadan against UDF's Francis George.

Attacking George, Mani also said people are wondering when the UDF candidate will leave that party.

''Not only Manjakadambil, we understand that there are many who are unhappy with their leadership and many are ready to resign,'' he said.

Now we don't even know whether UDF candidate George will remain in the Front in the future, he added.

Mons Joseph on Saturday met the media and claimed that the party came to know about the complaints of Manjakadambil through the press meet. The MLA alleged that the complaint and the resignation were some sort of political ploy.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

