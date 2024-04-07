BJP wants to manage referee, play on empty field: TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Left Menu

"You have seen what the NIA is doing in Bhupatinagar. On one hand, top leaders are being disturbed and on the other hand, they are trying to empty the booths. They (BJP) want to manage the referee (NIA), get them to the field and keep out the players (TMC) so that they want to play on an empty field," Ghosh said speaking to reporters at a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday.

After the attack on NIA personnel at West Bengal's Bhupatinagar, TMC national spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit out at the BJP, saying that they want to oust the ruling party from the poll battle by managing the 'referee' and playing on an 'empty field'. "You have seen what the NIA is doing in Bhupatinagar. On one hand, top leaders are being disturbed and on the other hand, they are trying to empty the booths. They (BJP) want to manage the referee (NIA), get them to the field and keep out the players (TMC) so that they can play on an empty field," Ghosh said speaking to reporters at a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday.

Some officers of the NIA were allegedly heckled and their vehicle was vandalised in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case. The TMC leader further made a strong accusation that on March 26, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari visited an NIA SP-level officer's residence and handed him a list, based on which the NIA is planning they shoddy investigation, spreading terror and arresting TMC booth-level workers.

"On March 26, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari paid a visit to NIA SP Dhanram Singh's New Town residence. The BJP leader handed over a list of those who needs to be arrested at their respective places. On the basis of that the NIA decides that after conducting a cover-up investigation and spreading terror in the region, they start arresting Trinamool booth-level workers," Ghosh said. Objecting to the central probe agency not informing the local police before carrying out such raids, Ghosh said, "We have repeatedly urged them to inform the local police before going on such raids. But no. At Bhupatinagar, they arrived at 4 am but informed the local police station at 5:45. It takes time to commute as well."

Making another allegation, the TMC leader said, "They (NIA) make objectionable remarks on women." Ghosh also mentioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the NIA is acting on the directions of the BJP.

The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that people have come to know that the NIA is being used as the cadre of the BJP. "Why is the public so furious? This is because people now know that NIA is being used as BJP cadre. They are spreading violence in the area. Old cases are being dug up before polls. They are conducting raids, nabbing the accused and threatening people," Ghosh said. (ANI)

