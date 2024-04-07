Development of Mumbai crucial to achieving PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat: Sena MP Shewale

A "Viksit Mumbai" action plan needs to be implemented to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said on Sunday. Shewale, the party's candidate from the Mumbai south central Lok Sabha seat, was addressing a ''nirdhar melawa'' of the Mahayuti partners — Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP at Dadar in central Mumbai. "The Viksit Mumbai 2024 plan needs to be implemented, as the city will play a crucial role in the country's development agenda and help achieve the prime minister's dream of Viksit Bharat," he said. Speaking at the event, BJP MLC Prasad Lad urged the allies in the constituency to ensure the Shiv Sena's poll symbol ''bow and arrow'' reaches every home. Shewale is the only sitting MP from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde to be renominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

