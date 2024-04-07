"Congress manifesto reflects ideology of Muslim League": Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday dubbed the Congress' manifesto a reflection of the "ideology of the Muslim League" and alleged that the grand old party, which ruled the country for several decades, has been indulged in 'appeasement politics' only to gain votes. The Uttarakhand CM, while speaking to ANI, said that the people of the country are rejecting "appeasement tactics".

"What Congress has said to implement Muslim Personal Law, it reflects their mind set of appeasement and what they have done after independence for votes. Their manifesto reflects the ideology of the Muslim League," the PM said. He further said that the country is talking about empowerment, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and women's security.

"But they are talking about the same old thing of appeasement and vote bank politics. The people and the country have moved forward, and they are rejecting such appeasement tactics under the leadership of PM Modi," he added. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand, Bill 2024, which seeks to "govern and regulate the laws related to marriage and divorce, successions, live-in relationships, and matters related thereto," was passed in the Assembly in February this year following a two-day discussion.

The state became the first state in the country to implement the UCC Act. The Congress manifesto, released in Delhi on Friday, focuses on job creation and infrastructure development and also has the party's promise of a caste census, which has been a major focal point since the Bihar government released the results of a caste survey last year. The manifesto also promises a minimum support price, which has been a key demand of farmers, as well as universal free healthcare, among others. (ANI)

