"Confident that BJP will win all 80 seats in UP": Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UP's Saharanpur, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak thanked people for extending support to PM Modi, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or community. Speaking to ANI, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Yesterday, there was a big rally of PM Modi in Saharanpur. I am thankful to everyone who has given their blessings to PM Narendra Modi, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or community."

Expressing confidence in winning all 80 seats in the state, he further said, "The way people gathered in Saharanpur and extended their support to PM Modi, we are confident that BJP will win all 80 seats in UP and the NDA will cross 400 seats in the country." Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Mathura will get a record number of seats. People will teach SP, BSP and Congress a lesson on June 4. Modi government will be formed with thumping majority..."

Reacting on Congress' manifesto, Maurya said, "It is not a manifesto but just lies. It is the party of lies and forgets the promises it makes...People do not trust them. 'Congress dhokha hai Modi bharosa hai'" Earlier, on April 6, PM Modi held an election rally in Saharanpur and launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls.

He referred to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls in the state and said "do ladkon ki flop film" has been released again. Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said the party is finding it difficult to find candidates even from its strongholds and that there were instances where party candidates did not file nominations.

PM Modi also held another rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. He attacked the Congress on the issue of corruption and said that the opposition party is in panic as the BJP has shut their "shop of loot" and is holding rallies not to win the elections but to "save the corrupt (INDIA bloc)."

Addressing the rally, PM Modi called the Congress a party of "dynasts and corrupts.""The Congress Party is not holding rallies to win the elections, it is holding rallies to save the corrupt. No matter how much they keep saying this, Modi's fight against corruption will continue," the Prime Minister said. The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP, could only muster 15 seats. (ANI)

