CPI(M), Congress joined hands to capture power, people will reject them: Tripura BJP chief

This is very unfortunate for a four-time CM, he said.Bhattacharjee also rejected the argument that the CPIM joined hands with the Congress to save democracy, constituency and secularism.They have teamed up to capture power, but the people will reject them in the election, he said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 16:46 IST
CPI(M) and Congress have joined hands to ''capture'' power but people will reject them, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee claimed on Sunday, asserting that his party will win both the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing a press conference, he called the CPI(M)-TMC tie-up an ''unholy alliance'' that was trying to stay relevant.

''With Tipra Motha joining the BJP-led alliance in Tripura, we are confident to win both Lok Sabha seats by a comfortable margin. We are working to rout the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls,'' he said.

The BJP has fielded former CM Biplab Kumar Deb in the Tripura West seat and Kriti Devi Debbarma, the sister of Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, in the Tripura East seat.

Bhattacharjee released a document detailing the ''crimes'' that took place during the CPI(M) and Congress governments in the state. He said the people will reject the CPI(M)-Congress alliance as it did in 2023 and 2018.

''It appears ex-CM Manik Sarkar deviated from the Communist ideology as he has been urging the people to vote for Congress candidate (Asish Kumar Saha) in the Tripura West constituency. This is very unfortunate for a four-time CM,'' he said.

Bhattacharjee also rejected the argument that the CPI(M) joined hands with the Congress to ''save democracy, constituency and secularism''.

''They have teamed up to capture power, but the people will reject them in the election,'' he said.

