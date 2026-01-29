Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Cracks Down on Disruptive Chatter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admonished House members for engaging in constant conversation during sessions, urging them to exit if necessary. Brief exchanges are acceptable, but prolonged discussions disrupt proceedings, said Birla. He also cautioned Congress' K C Venugopal to minimize interruptions.

Speaker Om Birla took a firm stance on Thursday against the constant chatter among Lok Sabha members during Question Hour, noting that such behavior is disruptive.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the dignity of the House, Birla insisted brief talks are permissible, but prolonged discussions should occur outside the chamber.

Birla warned members like Congress' K C Venugopal, highlighting his commitment to naming disruptive members henceforth, signalling a new level of accountability in parliamentary conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

