"Half the leaders are on bail and Kejriwal is in jail": JP Nadda attacks INDIA bloc

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress and DMK are two sides of the same coin and both are families and corrupt parties. Addressing a public meeting here today, Nadda said that half of the leaders of the INDI alliance are on bail and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail.

"The Congress, the DMK, both are two sides of the same coin. Both are families and corrupt parties. When I talk about DMK, it is a dynastic party. If I talk about Congress, coal scam, 2G scam, all types of scams are there. The INDI alliance is nothing but an alliance of family parties and corrupt parties. Modi ji wants to remove the corruption but the INDI alliance people want to save them. Half of their leaders are on bail and Arvind kejriwal is in jail," he said. Further, JP Nadda pointed out that PM Modi has always highlighted Tamil culture, literature, customs and culture.

"In parliament, when new building was constructed, it was PM Modi who saw to it that Sengol must be established there on the right side of the speaker but Congress and DMK have always tarnished the Tamil culture and Sanatana culture. They had also opposed the Sengol in the Parliament. There is special liking for Tamil Nadu for PM Modi because as far as the tax devolution is concerned, PM Modi has increased the tax devolution three times more in Tamil nadu," Nadda said. "The same way, grants in aid have been increased four times more. The Rail budget has been increased seven times more. That is the special treatment Tamil Nadu is getting. He has also seen to it that the National Defence industrial corridor should be there in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem and in Tiruchirappalli and 11 cities have been taken under smart cities programme," he added.

The BJP National President emphasized that in spite of the Corona pandemic and the impact of the Ukraine war, all economies have been shattered in the world but the Indian economy has taken a big leap from 11 position to 5th largest economy in the world. "In 2027, India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world. PM Modi is taking care of the poor people, the marginalized section of the society, the empowerment of women, aspirations of the youth, the farmers, the dalits. In Tamil Nadu, 3 crore 60 lakh people are getting food from Pradhanmantri Anna Yojana. 25 crore people of the India have come out the Below Poverty Line. The extreme poverty has been reduced to less than 1 per cent according to International Monetary fund. The nation is getting stronger," he said.

"Electronic manufacturing in India has been increased by six times. Earlier, we had made in china mobile phones but now we have made in India mobile phones. This is the difference. In Pharmaceuticals, the exports have increased by 130 percent. For rural development, 10,000 crore Rs have been spent. The budget for rural roads have been increased three times. PM Modi has also established the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor. There is a special attention given to Tamil Nadu by the Prime Minister," Nadda added. (ANI)

