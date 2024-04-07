Left Menu

Venugopal reviews Cong’s election campaign in J-K’s Udhampur, Jammu LS seats

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is eyeing a third term from Udhampur while his colleague Jugal Kishore is also looking for a win for the third consecutive term from the Jammu constituency.The coordinators shared the grass root feedback about the political situation that people are fed up with BJP and its policies, the spokesman said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday reviewed the organisational activities and the party's election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha constituencies, a party spokesman said.

Venugopal took stock of the campaign in a virtual meeting with Jammu-based AICC coordinators Ravinder Sharma and Naresh Gupta, who shared the grassroot-level feedback about the prevailing political situation in the region, the spokesman said.

Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on April 19 and April 26, respectively.

"Venugopal got input about the coordination amongst various units of the party at different levels and with the alliance partners for an effective campaign in favour of Choudhary Lal Singh (Udhampur) and Raman Bhalla (Jammu)," the spokesman said. He said the AICC coordinators apprised him about the ''successful'' conduct of the campaign in complete coordination and the ''positive mood'' of the people to bring about change this time in both the constituencies. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is eyeing a third term from Udhampur while his colleague Jugal Kishore is also looking for a win for the third consecutive term from the Jammu constituency.

"The coordinators shared the grass root feedback about the political situation that people are fed up with BJP and its policies," the spokesman said. Sharma and Gupta also apprised the AICC leader about the feedback on the party's manifesto and the response of the people to the 25 guarantees in the 'Nyay Patra'.

