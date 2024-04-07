PM Modi should ask for votes on basis of development carried out in last 10 years: Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that instead of launching personal attacks on opposition leaders, he should answer what development work he has done in the last 10 years. Rashid Alvi said, "PM Modi should ask for votes on the basis of development work he has carried out in the last 10 years. Instead of launching personal attacks on Congress and SP leaders. This is an election being conducted under democracy. If the opposition wants that the BJP does not come to power, then it is just doing its job."

On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressing that there must be 'one nation and one election' to save time and resources for the nation, he said that there is fear of horse trading if this is enforced. He said, "If one nation and one election scheme is applied then there is fear of horse trading. I wish to ask the BJP leaders that in any assembly or Parliament, if the government goes into minority, then how will it complete 5 years? It will lead to similar horse trading like Maharashtra. The blue print of one nation and one election has not been laid in front of the people."

He further condemned the alleged attack on the officials of the National Investigation Agency in Purba Medinipur district but said that the way in which the ED is conducting raids in midnight is also not justified. Earlier, in a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi referred to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls in the state and said "do ladkon ki flop film" has been released again.

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, the Prime Minister also attacked the INDIA alliance and said while they are for "commission", his government is on a mission. Attacking Congress, he said the party is finding it difficult to find candidates even from its strongholds and that there were instances where party candidates did not file nominations.

"This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren't finding candidates, even at their strongholds... 'Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai (the film of two boys, which flopped last time, that these people have launched again)," he said. (ANI)

